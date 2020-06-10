Michigan power outages: More than 295K without power due to severe storms
More than 125K without power in SE Michigan
DETROIT – Power outages should be expected with damaging wind gusts being forecasted for Wednesday afternoon.
We will be tracking the DTE Energy and Consumers Energy power outages right here.
- As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, DTE Energy reported 125,242 customers without power.
- As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Consumers Energy reported 174,506 without power.
- Here are the active weather warnings, watches for each Southeast Michigan county
DTE: Severe weather is in the forecast and could lead to significant power outages across Southeast Michigan. Our crews are on standby to safely restore your power and are taking extra safety measures due to COVID-19. To help keep our customers and our employees healthy throughout the pandemic, if you see crews working in your neighborhood, please stay at least six feet away. Please note: Estimates for restoring your power may take several hours to prepare and could change once crews arrive on scene and fully assess equipment damage.
Check the DTE Energy outage map here.
Severe weather resources:
- Track the Michigan Weather Radar here
- Find the latest Severe Weather Alerts here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
- Share a weather photo to StormPins
