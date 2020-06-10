75ºF

Michigan power outages: More than 295K without power due to severe storms

More than 125K without power in SE Michigan

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DTE Energy Outage Map on June 10, 2020. (DTE Energy)

DETROIT – Power outages should be expected with damaging wind gusts being forecasted for Wednesday afternoon.

We will be tracking the DTE Energy and Consumers Energy power outages right here.

DTE: Severe weather is in the forecast and could lead to significant power outages across Southeast Michigan. Our crews are on standby to safely restore your power and are taking extra safety measures due to COVID-19. To help keep our customers and our employees healthy throughout the pandemic, if you see crews working in your neighborhood, please stay at least six feet away. Please note: Estimates for restoring your power may take several hours to prepare and could change once crews arrive on scene and fully assess equipment damage.

Check the DTE Energy outage map here.

Severe weather resources:

