Metro Detroit weather: Showers possible before cooler weekend

DETROIT – Our last full weekend of spring won’t be a preview of summer, but the heat isn’t far behind.

One last shower

Friday evening will bring a few showers and maybe some rumbles to parts of the area. Our South Zone looks like the most likely recipient of this quick rainfall. We'll be dry and cool overnight with many of us dipping to the 40s for low temperatures. Winds will be light, out of the northeast.

Unseasonable weekend

Instead of a warmup act for summer, think of our last full weekend of spring as a look back... a slow-motion video montage retrospective, highlighting the best of the last 13 weeks, set to Barbara Streisand’s “The Way We Were.” Maybe that’s just how I’ll think of it.

Anyhow, it’s going to be cool. Highs Saturday will reach only the upper 60s. Sunday gets us to the low 70s in the afternoon. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday night. But it will be dry, with more sun than clouds.

Heating up

Monday will be the last of the below normal days. Highs Tuesday jump to the upper 80s, and we’ll stay in that neighborhood for the entire work week.

Weekend temperatures will still be above normal, in the mid 80s. We may stay dry for the entire stretch until thunderstorms return to the forecast next Sunday.

Track the radar: