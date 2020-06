DETROIT – The Saharan dust plume moving over North America will head toward Michigan this weekend.

We will get skirted by the plume here in Michigan. There may be a chance to see some nice sunrises and sunsets, if the sky is clear enough.

Saharan dust plume forecast for Michigan (WDIV)

