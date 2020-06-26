77ºF

Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- June 26-27, 2020

DETROIT – Power outages are possible in southeastern Michigan on Friday and Saturday as there is potential for severe storms in the region.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy are preparing for potential strong winds that could down trees and topple power lines. You can check the DTE outage map here.

  • We will be tracking the outages right here. Check back for updates.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

