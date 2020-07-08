Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous heat continues

This has been a tough stretch for those without access to air conditioning and those who work backbreaking outdoor jobs. Today will be our seventh consecutive day at or above 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and we’ll have two more on Thursday and Friday to make it nine straight…officially, the second longest such streak in recorded Detroit weather history (the record is eleven, set in 1953) and, unofficially, our third longest (we had twelve straight at Metro Airport in July 1964, but that location didn’t become our official climatological reporting station until 1966).

Adding insult to injury is that overnight lows have been very warm, which also adds to the heat stress. If you don’t have access to air conditioning, take periodic cold showers to relieve some of the heat stress on your body. And everybody should remain hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Remember that caffeine and alcohol DEHYDRATE you, so that cold pop or beer you may be craving actually makes things worse.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine this morning, then become partly cloudy this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible. More of us won’t see one than will but, if you do get a good soaking storm, then you’ve won the lottery…we desperately need this rain. Keep an eye on the Local 4Casters App’s radar this afternoon to see if you have a chance of hitting that jackpot.

Actual highs will reach the mid 90s (35 degrees Celsius), but the humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius). Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory today through Thursday (at least).

Unfortunately, any breeze we get today should remain under 10 mph…that’s not enough to help.

Today has also been declared another Ozone Action Day, so do your part to help reduce air pollution, which leads to low-level ozone production and makes things rough on those with respiratory or other health problems. The easiest things to do are:

Hold off on fueling your vehicle until evening.

Hold off on using gas powered lawn equipment until evening.

Hold off on gas powered vehicle use as much as possible during the daytime hours.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:05 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Any lingering evening storms will end early, with mostly clear skies most of the night. It’ll be another warm and muggy one, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Thursday will be exactly the same as today: mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s (35 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel closer to 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening diminishing overnight. Lows in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Friday, with a good chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hurray! Highs, however, should still reach the low to mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Showers and storms are also likely Friday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Even if Saturday starts with some showers still in the area, skies should become partly cloudy by afternoon with just an isolated pop-up thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), and the humidity starting to come down a bit.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday…some models try to generate isolated afternoon pop-ups, while others keep us dry. It’ll remain warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

The Next Heat Wave

Unfortunately, another heat wave develops next week, especially if you believe the ECMWF model (which I think has the best handle on things). A building upper level ridge should take hold, with highs Monday in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius). After that, we’re off to the races, with highs near 90 (32 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, in the low to mid 90s (33 to 34 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, and in the mid 90s (35 degrees Celsius) Thursday and Friday.