Metro Detroit weather: When will it rain again?

DETROIT – As we head through a heatwave with temperatures in the 90s, we’re left wondering when we’ll ever see a healthy amount of rain again in Metro Detroit.

The answer is Thursday, maybe: You can watch for showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening, then diminishing overnight. Lows in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Then it will be partly cloudy, hot and humid on Friday, with a good chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hurray! Highs, however, should still reach the low to mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Showers and storms are also likely Friday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Weekend update

Even if Saturday starts with some showers still in the area, skies should become partly cloudy by afternoon with just an isolated pop-up thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), and the humidity starting to come down a bit.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday -- some models try to generate isolated afternoon pop-ups, while others keep us dry. It’ll remain warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

The next heat wave

Unfortunately, another heat wave develops next week, especially if you believe the ECMWF model (which I think has the best handle on things). A building upper level ridge should take hold, with highs Monday in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

After that, we’re off to the races, with highs near 90 (32 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, in the low to mid 90s (33 to 34 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, and in the mid 90s (35 degrees Celsius) Thursday and Friday.