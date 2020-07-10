Metro Detroit weather: Heat wave ends as rain and storm chances begin

DETROIT – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair and Wayne Counties from 8 p.m. ET, Friday, to 8 a.m. ET, Saturday.

Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

Heat wave 2020 ends with below 90 degree weather today thanks to a bunch of clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms that were severe. As of yesterday, we’ve had eight straight days of 90-plus weather.

Much needed rain remains in the forecast this evening and Friday night. Shower and storm activity becomes more scattered this weekend, and it will still be warm. We are not done with hot weather, yet. The mercury will hit 90 degrees more than once, next week.

Friday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance of heavy downpours causing flash flooding, which is sudden water-rise that can be hazardous and deadly. “Turn around, don’t drown” is the best advice this evening through Saturday morning. Families and individuals coming across any standing water must find alternate routes.

Friday evening temps will be in the 70s where it is raining and in the low 80s where it is not.

Friday night will have more scattered rain and storms. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will have morning showers followed by afternoon clouds and sunshine. It becomes very warm where it’s brighter with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny and less humid with scattered showers. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s.

Monday will be less humid and warm with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temps reach the middle 80s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday become hotter. Temps return to 90 degrees or more with an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day.

