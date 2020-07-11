Metro Detroit weather: Much needed rain leaving Saturday morning, becoming warmer

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Much needed rain from overnight lingers this morning. By the afternoon, it’s gone. Heat wave 2020 is over, but it will still be very warm today, and 90-degree weather will return in less than a week.

Saturday morning will have scattered rain showers. It will be warm with temperatures starting in the 60s and low 70s. We will be emerging from a Flash Flood Watch. Anyone driving must use caution on wet roads and find alternate routes when coming across any left over high-standing water.

Sunrise is at 6:08 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will gradually become sunnier. As it becomes brighter, it gets much warmer. Highs reach the middle and upper 80s.

Saturday evening will be fair and warm. Temps will be near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Saturday night will be mild and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Venus has a good chance of being visible a couple hours before sunrise in the eastern sky. The planet will sit in the constellation of Taurus near its brightest star called Aldebaran.

Sunday will be partly sunny and not as humid. The afternoon will have scattered showers with highs in the low 80s.

Monday will be warm and wonderful. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s with comfortable humidity.

Tuesday becomes hotter, again, with blue skies and daytime temperatures reaching the middle and upper 80s.

The mercury reaches 90 degrees or more, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Isolated shower and thunderstorms are possible each day.

