Metro Detroit weather: Gorgeous Saturday evening, warm

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

A few high and mid-level clouds stream over the region, Saturday evening. It will be warm before midnight and mild overnight. Hotter, more humid weather arrives, Sunday. Much-needed rain arrives Monday, but strong thunderstorms are possible.

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and warm with temperatures near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:59 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

HANNA

Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, at 6:00 p.m. ET. It was a strong Category 1 storm, at the time, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. 9 to 16 inches within 24 to 48 hours is possible as “Hanna” plows through South Texas and Northeast Mexico.

DOUGLAS

Hurricane Douglas is, also, a strong Category 1 storm with 90 mph winds in the Pacific Ocean. Hawai’i is under the gun with this cyclone, Sunday and Monday.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER AND BEYOND

The friz-factor gets turned to “high” Sunday. It will be mostly sunny and hotter with afternoon temps in the low 90s. Heat indices will be in the middle 90s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 70s.

Monday will be very warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Tuesday and Wednesday temps return to more seasonable levels with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s with abundant sunshine each day.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot with scattered storms and showers. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

