Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- Aug. 2, 2020

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Heavy rain and thunderstorms Sunday caused power outages throughout southeast Michigan.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday the storms had impacted a total of 19,120 customers, according to the company. You can check the DTE outage map here.

More than 156 DTE crews are working quickly to restore power to customers.

Read: Flash Flood Watch in effect for some Michigan counties until Sunday afternoon

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.