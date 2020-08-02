Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- Aug. 2, 2020

DETROIT – Heavy rain and thunderstorms Sunday caused power outages throughout southeast Michigan.
As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday the storms had impacted a total of 19,120 customers, according to the company. You can check the DTE outage map here.
More than 156 DTE crews are working quickly to restore power to customers.
Read: Flash Flood Watch in effect for some Michigan counties until Sunday afternoon
Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.
- Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center