Summer ain’t over yet: Heat wave on the way to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – If you were just getting used to the 70s in August -- think again! Summer isn’t over just yet.

Temperatures in Metro Detroit have been on the cooler side for the last week or two, and many have started thinking about fall already. Throw that pumpkin spice latte in the trash, friends. We’re not there yet!

It’s going to really heat up this weekend and into next week. Some real August weather for your summer soul. The average high temperature in Detroit (1980-2010 data) is 81.4.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the next week:

7-day forecast in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

In case you’re wondering, the lowest recorded temperature in August was in 1982 with a 38 degree low temp. We won’t be breaking that this year, don’t you worry.

How long does the heat stick around?

Here’s some insight from Paul Gross:

The answer: Quite a while. It appears that we’ll keep highs in the upper 80s to lows (31 to 33 degrees Celsius) probably through Thursday, when a cold front finally approaches with some relief. Humidity will keep overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 21 degrees Celsius).

A scattered thunderstorm is possible on Monday but, other than that, our best chance to see any rain comes Thursday with that front. Preliminarily, as long as that front is long gone by Friday, next weekend could be spectacular, but I wouldn’t make any plans based upon this yet -- we’re still 10 days away from that, and things can change.

How to respond to heat waves