Summer ain’t over yet: Heat wave on the way to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – If you were just getting used to the 70s in August -- think again! Summer isn’t over just yet.
Temperatures in Metro Detroit have been on the cooler side for the last week or two, and many have started thinking about fall already. Throw that pumpkin spice latte in the trash, friends. We’re not there yet!
It’s going to really heat up this weekend and into next week. Some real August weather for your summer soul. The average high temperature in Detroit (1980-2010 data) is 81.4.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the next week:
In case you’re wondering, the lowest recorded temperature in August was in 1982 with a 38 degree low temp. We won’t be breaking that this year, don’t you worry.
How long does the heat stick around?
Here’s some insight from Paul Gross:
The answer: Quite a while. It appears that we’ll keep highs in the upper 80s to lows (31 to 33 degrees Celsius) probably through Thursday, when a cold front finally approaches with some relief. Humidity will keep overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 21 degrees Celsius).
A scattered thunderstorm is possible on Monday but, other than that, our best chance to see any rain comes Thursday with that front. Preliminarily, as long as that front is long gone by Friday, next weekend could be spectacular, but I wouldn’t make any plans based upon this yet -- we’re still 10 days away from that, and things can change.
How to respond to heat waves
- Slow down: reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Children, seniors and anyone with health problems should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.
- Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
- Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.
- Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. If you on a fluid restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.
- Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.
- Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.
- Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.
- Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.
- Take a cool bath or shower.
- Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.
- Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat. Each year, dozens of children and untold numbers of pets left in parked vehicles die from hyperthermia. Keep your children, disabled adults, and pets safe during tumultuous heat waves.
- Don't leave valuable electronic equipment, such as cell phones and gps units, sitting in hot cars.
- Make sure rooms are well vented if you are using volatile chemicals.