Metro Detroit weather: Steamy to stormy Monday

Good Monday Morning! It’s very mild, or warm as you head out and about in your favorite light, loose fitting clothes. We have temps mainly in the middle 60s to near 70°F around Metro Detroit, and it will stay very warm and muggy all day today. But it is a dry start for us. The question is, will it be a dry finish?

Sunrise is at 6:51 a.m.

We are under a Marginal Risk for severe storms later this afternoon and/or early evening, and it includes all of us in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. There will be a good deal of sunshine to partly sunny skies through most of the day as highs hit the upper 80s to near 90°F this afternoon. That’s likely the best timing for scattered storms to start popping up. A Marginal Risk is a weak risk, so we likely won’t see a lot of strong storm development, but a few may form with the heat of the afternoon. It will feel a few degrees warmer all day, so lots of water and take it easy. Eyes to the skies later on!

Sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

This warm, muggy, and unstable pattern will stay in place as we head through most of this work and school week ahead. Tuesday temps will again be in the mid 80s to near 90°F, and it will feel like a steam bath especially with the sun coming and going. Scattered showers will likely fire up again with the heat of the afternoon, but don’t expect much. We think more of us won’t see rain, than will.

Tropical moisture from the Gulf Of Mexico will be trying to sneak north all week too, adding to our mid to late week storm chances. Wednesday looks like spotty showers and storms in the heat of the afternoon again as those 85-90°F temps will feel well into the 90s. It’s the air you can wear. Thursday and Friday are days we need to monitor closely as we get closer. This is the time-frame when we may have enough tropical moisture and storm development to bring a nice and well needed soaking to Metro Detroit. We will stay hot and humid all week with spotty shower chances each day this week. But, the best chance at a widespread soaking won’t be until Late Thursday and/or Friday of this week.

After that, we should be in for a beauty of a weekend. We will cool down into the 70s and low 80s with weekend sunshine. Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

