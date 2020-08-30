Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies, mild Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to the last Sunday evening of August 2020, Motown.

It feels like fall at dinner time, but reminders of summer return as early as tomorrow. The next chance of rain arrives mid-week. Then sunnier skies return in time for Arts, Beats and Eats and the start of the Labor Day Weekend.

Sunday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures fall to the low 70s by dinner time.

Sunset is at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Saturn will be visible, again, to the upper right of the waxing Moon in the eastern sky.

Sunday night will be fair and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, seasonable and warmer. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with daytime temperatures in the low 80s. Tuesday night will see some scattered showers.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms. There is a better chance of thunderstorm activity, Thursday. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s each day.

Arts, Beats and Eats begins Friday and continues Labor Day Weekend. For planned outdoor events, skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle 70s, Friday and Saturday.

