Metro Detroit weather: Still feels like summer

It’s been another great night of sleeping weather, but we’ll be inching up the humidity today into tonight, so we’re not done with summer yet, even though we’ve turned the calendar page to September. And if you like fall weather, check out my ten-day forecast…some of that’s on the way, too.

Our Tuesday will start with mostly sunny skies, then we’ll become mostly cloudy during the afternoon with a handful of showers or thunderstorms popping up (those of us in the Thumb could get a stray shower this morning). Highs should reach the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius). South wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:59 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:06 p.m.

There’s an increased chance for some showers and thunderstorms this evening into the first half of Tuesday night. Lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) are indicative of higher dewpoint temperatures streaming in…meaning higher moisture content air.

Mostly cloudy with a few showers Wednesday morning possibly into the early afternoon, then we should finish the day with at least partial sunshine. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with cooler lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and becoming breezy on Thursday. A stray shower is possible toward evening, but I think most of us will remain dry. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with a stray shower possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and cooler on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Labor Day Weekend Outlook

Saturday continues to shape up as a spectacular late summer weekend day, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

It remains nice for our Saturday evening plans, with mostly clear skies continuing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). As I mentioned yesterday, we are monitoring an approaching cold front. Most of the long range models hold off any rain until Sunday night. However, the normally reliable ECMWF model brings in the rain by late afternoon, so that does give me pause. Right now, majority rules, so I’m keeping with my dry daytime forecast on Sunday. Stay tuned…

Shower chances ramp up Sunday night, with lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Depending upon the timing of that front, it’s possible we could start Labor Day with a few showers, but then become partly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs cooling into the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).