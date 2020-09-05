Metro Detroit weather: Saturday will be dry and get wet at night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and Labor Day weekend, Motown!

We’ll have sunshine and dry conditions during the day. There is a chance of showers but mainly at night.

Saturday morning will be clear, cool and crisp. Temperature start in the 40s and 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:02 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 75°F.

Saturday evening will be beautiful and mild. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Clouds will be increasing.

Sunset is at 8:01 p.m.

Saturday night becomes overcast with scattered showers, especially closer to midnight and afterward. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday, sunshine reemerges, and it becomes warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be 80°F. Sunday night will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible.

Welcome to Labor Day Monday! It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Daytime temperatures will be near 80 degrees with enough sunshine.

Showers will be on and off Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low and middle 70s. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

