Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday afternoon, showers and storms develop later

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Today is a reminder it’s still summer with warmer conditions and a bit more humidity.

Scattered showers are possible before sundown, and widespread rain and thunderstorms are more likely afterward. Tomorrow becomes drier again after a wet morning.

It warms up quickly by midday with temperatures in the low 70s at lunchtime. Afternoon temperatures rise to the middle and upper 70s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. Scattered showers are possible late in the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday evening. Scattered showers continue to develop and arrive. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Sunset is that 7:47 p.m.

Rain showers and thunderstorms become more widespread Saturday night. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday will be wet in the early morning and dry shortly after breakfast time and certainly in the afternoon. It will be warm, again, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be lower than the weekends, but it will still be mild. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday become brighter and warmer. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the middle 70s on Tuesday. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 70s again by Wednesday.

Thursday will have our next chance of showers with highs in the 70s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!