Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Monday night, then warmer tomorrow and mid-week

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday evening, Motown.

The day ends with smokey, fuzzy sunshine from the tragic western wildfires. It remains dry and cool, then becomes chillier overnight. Higher temps are on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. After some showers it becomes cooler for the start of Rosh Hashanah and the first half of this weekend.

Monday evening will have fair weather clouds and a curtain of thin haze and smoke particle from The West and the devastating wildfires. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 60s before sunset.

Sunset is at 7:44 p.m.

Monday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s. Jackets will be needed to stay warm overnight and early next morning.

Tuesday becomes milder under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. We can enjoy a bike ride or a day at the park with our masks and short-sleeve shirt. Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday has a chance of showers with lower temperatures returning. Highs near 70 degrees.

Rosh Hashanah begins, Friday evening. Beforehand, it will be bright, cool and crisp. Highs will be near 65 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs in the middle 60s.

Fall 2020 begins next Tuesday with the autumnal equinox at 9:30 a.m. ET.

