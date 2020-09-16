Metro Detroit weather: Warm Wednesday evening ahead of a few showers tonight

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from midnight to 10 p.m. ET, Thursday.

Welcome to Wednesday evening, Motown.

It still feels like summer as we sit down to dinner in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Smoke continues to drift heads. A cold front will be weak enough to bring us scattered light showers tonight, but strong enough to make it feel like fall tomorrow.

Wednesday evening will be warm under a hazy sunset. Temperatures will be in the 70s. It will still be comfortable enough to take a walk around the neighborhood or relax in the backyard to watch Tigers baseball. The Kansas City Royals take on Detroit at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Wednesday night becomes cloudy. Ahead of a cold front, scattered light showers are possible by midnight and afterward. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Thursday will be a little wet very early. Then brighter skies return by breakfast and, certainly, by mid-day. A more northerly wind will usher in much cooler air. Highs will be near 65°F.

Feels like autumn, Friday. There will be abundant sunshine, but jackets will be needed, especially in the morning, to stay warm and comfortable. Morning lows will be in the 40s, and afternoon highs will be in the low 60s.

Rosh Hashanah begins. Sunset is at 7:36 p.m. ET.

Saturday will be sunny and brisk. Daytime temperatures reach the low 60s; over 10 degrees below average.

Sunday will not be as chilly. It will be bright with milder conditions. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70°F.

More sunshine returns, Monday. Highs will make it back into the 70s.

Fall begins, Tuesday, with the autumnal equinox at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will almost feel like summer with highs in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

