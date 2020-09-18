49ºF

Average fall temperatures in Detroit up 3.2 degrees since 1970

Climate Central scientists find warming trend in fall throughout United States since 1970

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

DETROIT – The average fall temperatures in Detroit have warmed 3.2 degrees (F) since 1970.

Research from scientists at Climate Central shows that every part of the United States has experienced a warmer trend in fall temperatures since 1970.

Fall Warming in America
Fall Warming in America (Climate Central)

The jagged line on the graphic represents the year-to-year average temperature. The solid line shows the warming trend.

Fall warming in Detroit sine 1970
Fall warming in Detroit sine 1970 (Climate Central)

Climate Central also shows Detroit is experiencing 14 more days with above average fall temperatures.

Warm fall days -- days above normal temperature in Detroit.
Warm fall days -- days above normal temperature in Detroit. (Climate Central)

