Average fall temperatures in Detroit up 3.2 degrees since 1970

DETROIT – The average fall temperatures in Detroit have warmed 3.2 degrees (F) since 1970.
Research from scientists at Climate Central shows that every part of the United States has experienced a warmer trend in fall temperatures since 1970.
The jagged line on the graphic represents the year-to-year average temperature. The solid line shows the warming trend.
Climate Central also shows Detroit is experiencing 14 more days with above average fall temperatures.