Average fall temperatures in Detroit up 3.2 degrees since 1970

DETROIT – The average fall temperatures in Detroit have warmed 3.2 degrees (F) since 1970.

Research from scientists at Climate Central shows that every part of the United States has experienced a warmer trend in fall temperatures since 1970.

Fall Warming in America (Climate Central)

Related: Detroit seeing increase in hotter than normal summer days

The jagged line on the graphic represents the year-to-year average temperature. The solid line shows the warming trend.

Fall warming in Detroit sine 1970 (Climate Central)

Climate Central also shows Detroit is experiencing 14 more days with above average fall temperatures.