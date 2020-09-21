Metro Detroit weather: Final day of summer brings the 70s

It was a brilliant, Fall-like weekend, and it will be only slowly warming over the next couple of days. Believe it or not, there are signs of summer left in the 7 Day forecast just as we hit the Autumnal Equinox, or the start of Fall this week. Most of Metro Detroit is dry and clear with temps in the mid to upper 40s as you head out and about this Monday morning. A little bit of patchy fog is likely through 8am, so be careful.

SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

We hope you like 70s because we’re on our way there for a while this week. The sun will be filtered by clouds and smoke in the upper atmosphere, and highs will be flirting with 70F around most of Metro Detroit and Southern Ontario. Some areas on the east side may feel a few degrees cooler with light winds from the Big Lakes SE 5-12 mph.

SUNSET: 7:31 PM

The Autumnal Equinox hits on Tuesday morning which signals the beginning of Fall. And this is when Mother Nature brings Summer back? Well, almost. A crisp start in the 40s Tuesday with a mix of sun and a few clouds bringing highs into the low to mid 70s. The winds shift to the SW 5-15 mph, and that will aid in our slow warming midweek.

More sunshine on Wednesday with calm and comfortable overnights in the upper 40s to low 50s for the rest of the week. We will be flirting with 80F on Hump Day all over SE Lower Michigan and possibly again on Saturday. We will see a few more clouds and a brief and slight dip in temps Thursday and Friday. Not much in the way or rain folks, as models show nothing coming our way until this Saturday or Sunday. Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

