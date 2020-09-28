Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Monday in the 60s

A cold front will finally bring rain showers into Metro Detroit early this Monday morning, and more steady, heavier wet weather through the late morning and afternoon. Temps are in the lower 60s as you head out, so grab the umbrella for what is to come later today.

Sunrise is at 7:28 a.m.

A strong upper level disturbance moving through the Great Lakes Region is going to bring a very different weather pattern into Metro Detroit this week, and it includes rounds of showers today. Rain will be light for most of the day with heavier showers this afternoon with a few isolated rumbles of thunder and lightning. Temps hold in the mid to upper 60s midday, falling throughout the afternoon as the heavier rounds of rain move through. Winds shift from the NE to the SE 5-15 mph and then to the SW 6-13 mph later in the day. A series of cold fronts will be moving over Michigan the next few days and we’ll feel that first batch of cooler air moving in tonight. Showers should begin to fade by 8 or 9 p.m. as we dry and cool overnight.

Sunset is at 7:19 p.m.

A much cooler start in the 40s early Tuesday with more clouds moving in later this morning, but it’s dry to start the day. The clouds will give way to partly sunny skies at times with temps in the mid 60s in the afternoon with just a little bit of sun and a warming wind SW 7-17 mph.

Expect more rounds of rain with cooler air on Wednesday and Thursday this week. We’ll see cooler 40s early with light rain showers scattered around Metro Detroit by mid-morning Wednesday. Expect a few lingering showers here and there into the afternoon with temps in the low to mid 60s and steady breezes. Shower chances increase Thursday as temps will cool into the 40s and 50s most of the day.

Conditions begin to dry out Friday and Saturday, but again, expect a much different weekend ahead compared to this past weekend. We’ll see some sun and clouds and more of those 40s and 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android