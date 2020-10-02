Metro Detroit Weather: Dry, mild Friday with frost possible tonight

DETROIT – Showers have exited the area, and we’ll start our Finally Friday with mostly sunny skies, which will then become partly cloudy for the afternoon. The one exception will be in the Thumb, where Lake Huron moisture will give you more cloud cover and some scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

The Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues for the Lake Huron shoreline until 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:32 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:12 p.m.

Tonight we will easily have two of the three ingredients needed for radiational cooling: a cool, dry air mass, and light wind. The third ingredient is cloud cover, and that’s the question mark. I’m watching some clouds over the Dakotas that are associated with an upper level disturbance that will swing our way Friday night. Enough high resolution models bring in some of this cloud cover – which acts as a blanket and holds some heat in - that I think many of us won’t see frost. Our Urban Heat Island has the lowest risk, as temps there will only drop into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Rural areas, however, will drop into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), so some patchy frost…especially in low spots…is not out of the question.

Saturday should be a partly cloudy day on balance, with highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius), with a light southwest wind.

Increasing clouds with a few scattered showers Saturday night. Lows in the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius).

It’s possible that we’ll start our Sunday dry, but rain should develop by late morning, so get that walk or jog in early. Highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

Monday looks great, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday with just a small shower chance. Highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with showers likely as a cold front crosses the area, and it will become noticeably windy as well. Highs in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Thursday, as we take a step back, temperature-wise behind the Wednesday cold front, with highs regressing back to near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Then we start a nice stretch of weather Friday through next weekend, with plenty of sunshine and highs Friday back into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius), and then into the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) for next weekend!