Metro Detroit weather: Abnormally warm, dry stretch begins

DETROIT – When the breezes are the only thing to complain about in the forecast, I’ll consider that a win. Expect only a few minor changes to finish the week, before noticeable differences appear next week.

Milder stretch

Tuesday is the first above-normal day of the month, but it’s not the extent of these warmer temperatures. We’ll get to the low 70s in spots Wednesday, and after a brief step backward to the mid-60s on Thursday, we should at least touch 70 degrees Friday and through the weekend.

Saturday will be the warmest of the forecast, with finishes in the mid-70s.

However, the dry air that gives us plenty of daytime sunshine, will also allow temperatures to fall to some crisp levels over the next couple nights. Wednesday night, the Metro Zone will see mid-40s, but there will be some 30s in outlying areas. Thursday night will be nearly identical.

Scarce rain

The only shot of rain for the rest of the week is Tuesday night in the North Zone, and even that chance is pretty small. Showers will brush the thumb, giving Northern parts of Lapeer and Sanilac counties a chance at a few drops.

This shouldn’t amount to much, however. Then, everyone should remain dry through the weekend.

The one caveat to that statement is regarding this weekend and where future hurricane Delta ends up after making landfall. Some models are suggesting that we could see rain from the interaction of that storm with a nearby cold front. We’re discounting that solution right now, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Delta flexes

Speaking of Delta, it exploded into a category four powerhouse this morning. Sustained winds have reached 140 mph as it heads toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, which puts the tourist hotspots of Cancun and Cozumel are in the path of this storm.

It will weaken a bit as it passes over land, but restrengthen in the Gulf as it heads to toward the U.S. Gulf coast, likely in Louisiana early Saturday morning.

Track the radar: