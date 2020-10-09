LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Delta approaches Gulf Coast

Watch a live tracker of Hurricane Delta as it approaches the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. The question was whether it would remain at devastating Category 3 strength, with top winds of 120 mph (195 kph) early Friday, or drop just before landfall to a still extremely dangerous Category 2 storm.

Either way, Delta is such a large hurricane that the storm surge risk remains high even if it becomes less intense just before striking land, the National Hurricane Center said.

Live Hurricane Delta tracking below: