Metro Detroit weather: Saturday warms up with late scattered showers

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

With fall colors beginning to burst, it feels like summer today. Some rain is possible before the day is over. Once any wetness passes, it feels more like fall for the second half of the weekend.

Saturday morning will be mild and breezy with high and mid level clouds overhead. Temperatures start in the 50s and low 60s. It will be a great morning for a walk through the park with the family or a brisk jog through the neighborhood.

Sunrise is at 7:41 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be much warmer. You’ll almost want to re-open the pool with highs in the middle and upper 70s. I say, “almost,” because there is a chance of rain late in the afternoon; after 4 p.m. It remains breezy, too, with a stiff southwesterly wind blowing 10 to 20 mph. Rain will be scattered and some towns will remain dry.

Saturday evening will be warm with scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, then 60s.

Sunset is at 6:59 p.m.

Saturday night goes from cloudy and wet to partly cloudy and dry. It becomes much cooler with the passage of a cold front. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s. Air conditioners will have to be switched to heaters.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cooler. It will be crisp with more beautiful fall colors. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s.

Clouds and scattered showers return, Monday. It will be milder with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

Another cold front brings cooler weather, again, mid-week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will have blue skies with daytime temperatures in the low and middle 60s.

