Metro Detroit weather: Cool temperatures ahead

DETROIT – One more above normal day awaits before a noticeable chill invades, and then sets up shop for days.

60s Take A Bow

It’s been a nice run. But the above normal temperatures are about to exit stage right. Wednesday will bring us to the mid 60s with a bit more cloud cover. Then Thursday we’ll finish just above 60 but below normal. Then it’s just plain chilly beyond that point. Everyone dips to the 30s Thursday night. Friday will be our coldest of the season so far, with highs in the mid 50s. Friday night into Saturday, some areas will drop below freezing, with mid 30s in the Metro Zone. Then it’s a whole lot more of that through the end of the 10 Day Forecast.

Slim Rain Chances

We should remain dry until Thursday afternoon. The cold front that will bring below normal temperatures, will also brush us with some showers. This will be more likely in the South and Metro Zones as it looks now. Friday should be dry, too. The weekend brings technical rain chances. Saturday, there will be a few after-sunset showers. Sunday night could be a repeat, but after midnight. So the daylight hours will be dry, mainly cloudy and crisp. More rain chances lie ahead next week.