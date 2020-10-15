Metro Detroit weather: Topsy turvy temps

Wednesday’s cloud cover thickened up a couple of hours earlier than expected, so daytime temperatures only peaked in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). However, warmer air streaming in ahead of the approaching cold front I’ve been telling you about all week actually boosted temps into the low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius) overnight! Don’t get used to it.

Cold air streaming in today will start dropping temperatures, which will then hold steady mostly in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) through the afternoon. Southwest winds will shift to the west at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph possible.

As for rain, showers are possible this morning…especially on the east side…with a stray shower or sprinkle possible this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:47 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:51 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with patchy frost possible away from our Urban Heat Island. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 2 degrees Celsius). West wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Friday night is going to be interesting. I’ve mentioned the widespread frost potential all week. However, there’s one complication: an upper level disturbance will cross the state in the middle of the night. That’s going to bring in some clouds and, as I’ve explained many times, you get maximum cooling (called radiational cooling) at night when you have clear skies along with a cold/dry air mass and light wind. Based upon every high resolution model I’ve seen this morning, we’ll start the night clear, get a few hours of clouds – which will stabilize temps – then get more clearing. As such, I still think lows will get close to freezing, so widespread frost is still in the equation. But it’s a close call.

Weekend Update

Saturday still looks like the much better of the two weekend days, with sunshine in the morning, followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius). This is the day to get some yard work done, or go to the Cider Mill!

Mostly cloudy Saturday night with a possible shower. Milder lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

The cold front I’ve been watching for Sunday now appears to be tracking slower, so there’s a better chance for showers. Highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

October 15th Detroit Weather Trivia

Detroit weather records date back to 1874 and, since that time, there has never been an official recording of even a trace of snow on this date. That makes today the latest date in the fall season in which we have never officially had snow!