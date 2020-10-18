Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers returning Sunday evening, chillier overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

After some morning showers then a break, rain returns just before and during the dinner hour. A cold front brings colder air afterward, but we stay away from the freezing mark. It will be chilly early this week, and temps reach and surpass seasonable levels by mid-week.

Wet weather returns, Sunday evening. Light to moderate showers are likely with a cold front approaching. Temperatures quickly fall from the 50s to the 40s just after sunset.

Sunset is at 6:46 p.m.

Rain becomes more widely scattered under mostly cloudy skies, Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s each day under partly sunny skies. Scattered showers are possible, also, mainly during the afternoon and evening of each day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with more seasonable afternoon temps. Highs will be near 60 degrees or slightly more.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and milder. Highs will be near 65 degrees.

Showers return Friday night with cooler weather to follow on Saturday. Saturday’s daytime temps will be in the middle and upper 50s.

