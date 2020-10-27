Metro Detroit weather: Stuck below normal temperatures through Halloween

DETROIT – We’re stuck below normal for a good stretch including Halloween, and there are some big changes to Thursday’s forecast because of Hurricane Zeta.

Cool stretch

Normal high temperatures lie in the mid- to upper 50s for this last week in October.

Wednesday afternoon is the closest we’ll get to that mark with finishes in the low to mid-50s. Our 4ZONE Forecast will give you a deeper dive into those numbers.

We’ll barely touch 50 on Thursday and have to settle for the mid-40s on Friday.

The weekend bumps us up a bit, but not much. Morning lows will be consistently in the 30s most days. The exception will come Saturday when most of us will wake up to the 20s!

Zeta detour

It looks like Hurricane Zeta has decided to stay a bit farther south on its trek across the eastern United States later this week. That means less rain for most of us.

South Zone, and possibly some Metro Zone, locations might get some showers. But most of us will likely remain dry and cool with plenty of clouds.

The widespread rain will end before sunrise Friday, but there will be some scattered showers in the morning morning from another wave moving in from the north.

Not so scary 31st

Halloween is on Saturday this year. Right now, it looks dry with some daytime sunshine.

Highs will reach the low 50s, so expect 40s for trick-or-treating during the evening. Sunset is at 6:26 p.m.

Track the radar: