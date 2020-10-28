Metro Detroit weather: Here comes the sun

No matter how you slice it, Tuesday’s weather didn’t cut it. Rain and 30s – with a few wet snowflakes mixed in – made for a pretty miserable afternoon if you had to be outdoors. But today is shaping up to be a much better day! Overnight clouds will break up first thing this morning, and we’ll be mostly sunny for most of the day. That sunshine will allow highs to rebound into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), although it will be a bit breezy this afternoon with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:31 p.m.

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind.

As I mentioned in yesterday’s article, it now appears that most (if not all) of the moisture associated with Hurricane Zeta will stay south of the state line on Thursday. If you live near the state line, there’s a small chance a few drops could make it your way but, aside from that, the only rain the rest of us have to deal with is a few scattered lake effect rain showers due to the northeast wind coming off of Lake Huron (the lake is still relatively mild this early in the season, so the colder air flowing over the lake creates an unstable atmosphere there, hence a few showers pop up). We will get some clouds, though, and this along with that northeast wind will hold highs to around 50 degrees (10 degrees Cesius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). Frost is possible outside of our Urban Heat Island.

Becoming sunnier and sunnier as the day progresses on Friday, with highs only in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Clear skies prevail Saturday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Frost is likely for almost all of us late Friday night.

Weekend Update

Saturday still looks fantastic, which is great news for the Trick or Treaters. Expect lots of Maize Sun and Blue Sky over Ann Arbor for the big Michigan – Michigan State game (the only thing Maize and Blue that both teams can support), as well as across all of southeast Michigan. It will become a bit breezy Saturday afternoon. And we can certainly take highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Skies remain mostly moony on Halloween evening, and remember that it’s our second full moon of the month, so we call it a “Blue Moon”…which just means that it’ll be extra spooky! Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) by 8:00 p.m., so this will be a pretty typical weather evening for the Trick or Treaters. Overnight lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) by Sunday morning. **Don’t forget to set your clocks BACK one hour before you go to bed, and enjoy that extra hour of sleep as we go back onto Eastern Standard Time.**

Clouds will increase after midnight Saturday night as a cold front approaches, and some showers are possible before dawn.

Sunday morning showers should diminish following passage of the cold front, and it will become windy and chilly with temps holding in the 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Next week continues to look pretty nice overall. Look for lots of sunshine at least through Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) on Monday, in the low-to-mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, and then in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday and Thursday! Not bad for the first week of November…