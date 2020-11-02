Metro Detroit weather: Warm, dry week sets course for November

DETROIT – Winds are giving us a break and temperatures will be headed upward for a mild week ahead.

Election Day

Weather will be the least of our concerns Tuesday.

If you’re planning to vote when polls open at 7 a.m., expect temperatures on either side of the freezing mark, but the daylight hours will be sun-filled.

Lunchtime voters will have temperatures in the low 50s. Highs will be the mid-50s during the mid-afternoon. If you’re in line for the 8 p.m. closing time, expect temperatures right around 50 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear for the entire day.

Warmer November

Tuesday’s temperatures will take us to average for early November, but we’ll get into the 60s starting Wednesday, and won’t look back.

Highs will stay in the mid- to upper 60s through the start of next week. That’s when we can start to see another cool-down in the 10-day forecast.

November’s long-range outlook is out from federal forecasters. There is a strong signal that the month will end up with an above-normal average temperature. The data doesn’t show how far above normal, however.

Dry for days

After seeing rain and snowflakes this weekend, we get a break from the precipitation this week. There’s not a drop of rain or flake of snow in the forecast through Monday of next week.

Sunshine will be plentiful for the next few days, and then again to start the weekend.