Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- Nov. 1, 2020

DETROIT – High winds blowing through southeast Michigan Sunday are causing power outages throughout the region.

Wind advisories are in effect for 11 SE Michigan counties on Sunday afternoon. Click here to learn more.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, DTE says over 12,000 customers are without power.

You can check the DTE outage map here.

More than 200 DTE crews are working to restore power to DTE Energy customers.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.