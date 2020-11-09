Metro Detroit weather forecast: Record November warmth continues

DETROIT – Record November warmth is not done with us yet. But we can see colder temperatures ready to pounce by midweek.

Did It Again

Monday was our third record high temperature in a row and our warmest of this streak. We broke the record of 75 from 1999. We won’t be quite as warm tomorrow, when highs will reach the low 70s. But that will be enough to smash Tuesday’s record of 68 from 1999. After that, we’re done with this record stuff. It’s back to November as we know it.

Reality Returns

The sharp cold front that will erase our four-day record streak arrives very late Tuesday. It will bring showers and possibly some rumbles of thunder after midnight through the first half of Wednesday morning. That front will open the floodgates to colder air, putting Wednesday morning temperatures in the mid 40s, and allowing recovery only to the low 50s by Wednesday afternoon. That’s colder than some of our lows in the last several days! But get used to it. Highs will remain in the 50s through the start of next week at least. That will still be slightly above normal most days, though. By Sunday, our normal high temperature will sink to the upper 40s.

Half 'N Half Weekend

So you know the heat isn’t coming back for the weekend. But we should spend the first half dry. Our next rainmaker arrives Sunday. That’s also the start of firearms deer season in Michigan. And if you’re headed up north, you might just get a fresh coating of snow Saturday night, just in time for Sunday morning. We’ll keep it all liquid here, however.