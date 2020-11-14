Metro Detroit weather: Sub-freezing Saturday morning, chilly afternoon with sunshine

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

My friends, we’re off to another cold start this morning and another chilly afternoon ahead. At least, we have sunshine for the day. Tomorrow will be milder minus the brightness; gray skies with a chance of rain.

Saturday morning will be cold and clear. Temperatures start below freezing throughout most of Southeast Michigan; in the 20s and low 30s. Remember your masks and coats before going outside to walk the dog.

Sunrise is at 7:23 a.m.

Skies will be mostly blue for the Michigan State University game against Indiana at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Playing football or exercising are two of the best ways to stay warm. Under mostly sunny skies it will still be chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunset is at 5:12 p.m.

Sunday evening will have more college football as Michigan hosts Wisconsin at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Skies will be cloudy and it remains chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Those clouds produce rain showers by midnight and afterward as we go on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight.

Sunday, temperatures will rise to the 50s in the morning then swing sink quickly back to the 40s and even 30s during the afternoon. The weather’s portion of the day will be in the morning and midday. The afternoon becomes quite breezy and drier after a cold front moves through.

Monday will be chilly with some sunshine coming back. Highs will be in the middle 40s. It will be windy. So batten down the hatches and be prepared for windshield in the 20s and 30s all day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Thursday and Friday become a bit milder with daytime temperatures in the 50s under partly sunny skies.

