Metro Detroit weather: More sun, a little warmth

Metro Airport measured 0.2″ of snow on Tuesday, which is our first official measurable snow of the season. In case you were wondering, our record for latest first measurable snow was December 16th, 1998…so we weren’t even close. By the way, that 1998 latest first snow was followed two weeks later by the Blizzard of ’99…so don’t ever let your guard down!

We’ll see more sunshine and less wind today, which means it’ll feel more comfortable outside than it did on Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). Light southwest wind becoming south at 8 to 13 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:28 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:09 p.m.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius). South wind increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Partly cloudy, windy and warmer on Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible. Hang onto your hat!

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and not as windy on Friday (still breezy, but nothing like what we’ll see on Thursday). Highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weekend weather pattern is becoming a bit clearer. With some luck, we may end up with a mostly dry Saturday. If rain does move in ahead of schedule it would most likely be mid-afternoon or later. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

There’s a much better chance of rain on Sunday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Thanksgiving Day Outlook

Thanksgiving still looks like a pretty good weather day, with mostly sunny skies to start, and clouds perhaps starting to increase during the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius)! So the weather looks great for America’s Thanksgiving Parade, which we can only see on Local 4, since spectators are not allowed due to the pandemic! Obviously, this is still a very long-range forecast, and things can change. But the computer models have been consistent the past few days in giving us a dry Thanksgiving with slightly above average highs. Fingers crossed this remains the case!