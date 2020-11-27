Metro Detroit weather: Sprinkles move out as Friday night remains chilly

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

After some afternoon sprinkles, Friday evening and Friday night will be dry and chillier. The sun finally returns Saturday and Sunday. We may still need our jackets and coats, but we can grab our sunglasses, too. Our second significant snow-maker of the season arrives after Thanksgiving Weekend.

Friday evening will be cloudy and chilly with sprinkles, mainly south of 8 Mile Road. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 40s through sunset.

Sunset was at 5:03 p.m. ET.

Friday night goes from cloudy to partly cloudy, and it becomes chillier. Temperatures fall to the upper 30s before midnight and to the low 30s before dawn.

Sunrise is at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Saturday becomes brighter and remains chilly. Highs will be near 45 degrees, which is close to average for this time of year. We will have perfect weather for the 12 noon ET Michigan football game against Penn State in Ann Arbor and the 3:30 p.m. ET Michigan State football game against undefeated Northwestern in East Lansing.

Another good-weather day for shopping and/or getting the car was is on Sunday. It will be mostly sunny and not as chilly. Highs near 50 degrees.

Things get very interesting, and slippery, Monday and shortly afterward. Our second significant snow-maker arrives early next week with “significant” being an understatement. A rain-snow mix develops and arrives Monday and turns into a snow storm late Monday afternoon through, at least, part of Tuesday.

The amount of snowfall depends on which computer model is more accurate, right now. The European model takes the storm away earlier. The GFS model has the storm hanging over Southeast Michigan for a longer period of time. As a result, the European model has 3 to 6 inches of snow possible, and the GFS concludes with over 6 inches of snow.

The analysis of this upcoming storm is still early in the making and a more definite snowfall forecast is likely later this weekend.

