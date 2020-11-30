Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Sunday evening, rain and snow overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Blue skies became more gray Sunday afternoon, but we made it to 50 degrees. Skies remain overcast with dry conditions this evening and before midnight. Slippery, wet weather arrives early Monday with raindrops and snowflakes. Colder air turns the wintry mix to snow with a slow accumulation from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Sunshine returns with daytime temps above freezing, Wednesday and afterward.

Sunset was at 5:03 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the 40s. We will still have dry conditions if you’re ending the day at your local store or picking up curbside dinner.

Sunday night becomes cloudy and chilly. Temperatures go down to the low and middle 30s.

Our next significant pile up of snow starts with snow and rain early Monday morning. The next system comes in from the south throwing a lot of moisture from The Gulf Region and the Atlantic ocean. We’ll mix that with air coming off of Lake Huron, which has water temperatures in the 40s. The result will be a rain/snow mix with wet and sloppy roads and sidewalks.

By mid day the storm intensifies. It center will still be to our east with colder air to rotating in from the north on counter-clockwise, northerly winds 9 to 19 mph. A lunchtime wintry mix changes to light snow by 2:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. as temps drop from the mid 30s to the low 30s. Snow may melt at first but not for long. It becomes snowy and slushy on untreated surfaces, including highways and walkways, by the 5:02 p.m. ET sunset and afterward.

On and off light snow continues for a long time; from Monday afternoon through Monday night and Tuesday morning. A gradual accumulation will occur during this time. Any persistent snow mainly falls during the night.

Snow Totals Forecast

By the end of Tuesday morning, 2 to 5 inches will be common across the Motor City and Southeast Michigan. 3 to 5 inches are more likely closer to the big lakes (Erie, Huron and St. Clair) and the Detroit and St. Clair Rivers. Macomb, Monroe, eastern Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair and Wayne Counties, including cities like Monroe, Wyandotte, Detroit, Mt. Clemens and Port Huron and Sandusky will receive these 3 to 5 inches of snow.

2 to 4 inches (isolated spots with 4 inches) are likely in Lapeer, central and western Oakland, and western Wayne Counties.

1 to 3 inches will fall in Lenawee, Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.

After Tuesday

We thaw out slowly but surely, Wednesday and afterward. Sunshine returns with daytime temperatures above freezing.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly to sunny with daytime temperatures near 40 degrees and night time/early morning lows in the 20s. Watch out for any refreezing at night.

