Metro Detroit weather: 2-4 inches of snow for most by Tuesday morning

Snow will continue to stack up through at least midday Tuesday. And as temperatures fall tonight, the accumulation will start on some paved surfaces as well.

Early Week Snow

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most locations until noon Tuesday. Check the banner at the top of the page for details for your county.

Everyone will see snow continue through the overnight hours on Monday. It will be continuous for most locations. The far edge of the West Zone along with Lenawee County may see more intermittent snow showers, since those locations will be on the fringe of the low pressure center, anchored over Ontario. Snow will wind down toward the end of Tuesday morning.

By noon many locations outside of the North Zone will be dry. But as the low continues to spin just off to our northeast, North Zone locations will continue to add another inch plus to their totals in the afternoon and early evening. After 7PM Tuesday, any snow left in the North Zone should be lighter and more sporadic.

Then everyone should be completely dry by midnight.

Total snow accumulation will be in the 2–4 inch range for the majority of southeast Michigan.

Exceptions will be in the North Zone, where numbers may top 5 inches, especially in the far eastern sections of the zone. Remember, snow measurements are made on non-paved surfaces, so we’ll see much less accumulation on roads and driveways.

Just be ready for snow-covered roads by Tuesday morning’s commute.

Nice Recovery

The rest of the week and even most of the weekend will be dry and feature some sunshine. High temperatures will hit the low 40s, which is normal for early December (which starts Tuesday!). We could see another round of snow by late Sunday going into Monday of next week.