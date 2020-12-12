Metro Detroit weather: Cool and rainy Saturday ahead

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Wet weather has arrived and is here for the day. Temperatures remain above freezing all day, so we are looking at wet conditions (not snowy ones). By the time colder air sets in, much of the moisture will be gone. Sunday and all of next week will certainly feel like December.

Saturday morning will have light rain for breakfast and heavier rain by lunchtime. Temperatures start above freezing from The Thumb, through Detroit and down to the Ohio border; in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temps will be in the middle 40s by midday.

Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be rainy and cool. Rain will be heavy, at times, with a chance of thunderstorms, especially midday and in the afternoon. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Most of the precipitation is gone by Saturday evening and night. A few snowflakes are possible, but any snow accumulation will be negligible to non-existent. The mercury falls through the 40s and into the 30s before midnight.

Saturday night will be cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be colder and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Any outdoor projects, whether it’s landscaping or decorating, will have dry weather the beginning of next week. It will be colder and feel more like mid-December.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle and upper 30s and lows in the 20s each day.

