Metro Detroit weather: Going from mild to chilly, Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

The heaviest, steadiest rain is gone, along with the few thunderstorms we had. After highs in the 50s, temperatures plummet through the dinner hour and Saturday night. It will be breezy. Sunday will be colder, and it will feel like December all of next week.

Most of the precipitation will be gone by Saturday evening and night. A few snowflakes are possible, but any snow accumulation will be insignificant to non-existent. Most areas will experience scattered light rain before 10 p.m. Afterward, it will be mostly cloudy.

The mercury falls through the 40s and into the 30s before midnight.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be colder and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Any outdoor projects, whether it’s landscaping or decorating, will have dry weather the beginning of next week. It will be colder and feel more like mid-December.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle and upper 30s and lows in the 20s each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the link below.