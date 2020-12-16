Metro Detroit weather: Tracking flakes

The weather scenario is playing out as expected in terms of the massive, disruptive winter storm that will clobber New England today and tonight. We will be on the extreme northwest periphery of the system’s expansive precipitation shield, so light snow will develop across southeast Michigan as soon as we can moisten up a layer of dry air aloft…this should happen through the morning, with the snow advancing as far north as the I-69 corridor by early afternoon.

The snow will ebb and flow this afternoon into the evening, before starting to diminish. All told, I think many of us will receive around an inch of accumulation, with one-to-two inches of total snow possible across parts of Lenawee, Monroe and southeast Wayne County. While these numbers could fluctuate a bit, this will not be a massive snowstorm for us like they’ll have out east.

Highs Wednesday should reach the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). East-northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:56 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Snow diminishes Wednesday night (you’ll hold onto it the longest in the South Zone, which is why you’ll have the highest totals). Lows in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Thursday with a snow shower still possible…but I don’t expect much if any accumulation. Highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy skies should develop at some point Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

It still appears that a weak front will generate some light rain and/or snow showers on Saturday, although it’s possible that the day will start day. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks mostly cloudy with perhaps a morning snow shower. Highs again near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Outlook

This morning’s long range models still advertise a strong cold front coming through late on Festivus (Wednesday), with Christmas Eve Day being breezy with lake effect snow showers possible. Will they be enough to give us a White Christmas? That depends highly upon the exact wind trajectory…which dictates where those lake effect bands set up. Fingers crossed! Highs Thursday in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Then partly cloudy and colder on Christmas Day, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Obviously, we’re still more than a week away from Christmas, so these details can changes. Stay tuned…I’ll keep you posted!