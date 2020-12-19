Metro Detroit weather: Very little snow and rain will return Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This is final Saturday and last full weekend before Christmas, and a few flakes are in the forecast to put all Detroiters in the Holiday Spirit. Roads become slippery today and tonight. Tomorrow will be drier. A few flakes return next week, but will not make travel to the market impossible.

Saturday morning will be chilly as skies become overcast. A weakening cold front will cause clouds to lower, thicken and release flurries and light snow across Southeast Michigan. Accumulation will be minor, and temperatures rise during the day. Breakfast-time temps start in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:58 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will have snow showers mix with rain showers as temperatures climb. It remains chilly with highs in the middle and upper 30s. Despite minor accumulations of a trace to a half inch or a little more, streets and sidewalks will still be slippery. Paved surfaces will be mostly wet, but many untreated areas and ramps, bridges or overpasses will be a little snowy for a time. As you know, it only takes a little snow to cause huge problems. So, remain extremely cautious while driving and walking.

Sunset is at 5:04 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will have chilly rain in Detroit and other areas south of 8 Mile. Rain will mix with snow between 8 Mile and M-59/Hall Road. North of Hall Road, scattered snow is possible.

Saturday night will be cloudy with precipitation moving away. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Sunday will have gray skies and chilly conditions for holiday shopping and decorating. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with light snow and rain returning, again, mainly in the afternoon. A coating to a half-inch is possible, again. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be the “mildest” day of Christmas Week under mostly cloudy skies. Daytime temps will reach 45 degrees. A cold front brings rain and snow showers, Wednesday night.

Christmas Eve, Thursday, will be colder and mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs only near 30 degrees or a degree or two higher.

With a west-northwesterly wind, lake effect snow flurries or snow showers are possible Christmas Day, Thursday. It will be cold, but Santa Claus will have made all of his deliveries. Highs will only be in the mid 20s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center