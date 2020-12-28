Metro Detroit weather: Monday’s chill follows wet night

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday and Happy Kwanzaa, Motown.

Rain comes to an end very early this morning. Chilly air moves in for the day under mainly gray skies. It becomes colder, tonight. Then, it will be sunnier tomorrow. The end of this year and the start of this year will have showers.

Monday morning will be cloudy as it becomes drier and colder. Temperatures will be in the 40s well before sunrise, then fall to the 30s by and after sunrise. The highest temperatures, when the sun is up, will be during the middle of the day.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with falling temperatures. The mercury will go from the middle 30s to the low 30s.

Sunset is at 5:09 p.m.

Monday evening will be mostly cloudy and colder. Temperatures will be in the 20s at dinnertime and afterward.

Monday night will become much colder under clearing skies. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper teens.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be near 30 degrees.

2020′s final Wednesday will have snow showers, then rain showers. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Welcome to New Year’s Eve, Thursday. Early morning snow is possible, then we’ll have gray skies. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 30s. At midnight, temperatures will be near freezing with snow showers.

Happy New Year, Friday! 2021′s first day will have rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

