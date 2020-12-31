Winter weather advisory issued for Southeast Michigan from noon Friday until Saturday morning

DETROIT – Everything thus far remains consistent with our New Year’s storm, but fortunately, we’ll get through our New Year’s Eve dry (granted, we’re not supposed to be going out to parties, but some undoubtedly will, and at least the roads will be dry).

Winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in anticipation of the hazardous conditions.

The advisory is in effect for Wayne, Monroe and Lenawee counties from noon Friday through 12 a.m. Saturday (midnight Friday into Saturday).

The advisory is in effect for Washtenaw, Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee, and Sanilac counties from noon Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Metro Detroit weather forecast

Skies overnight will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop into the low to mid-20s (-5 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Wind will be light and variable, but take on a more easterly direction later tonight.

Friday starts dry. Then, snow and freezing rain will move in from south to north, so those in our South Zone will see it before those in our North Zone.

While it’s extremely difficult to nail down the exact position of the line where temperatures will nudge above freezing and the freezing rain changes to rain late Friday afternoon and evening, if you can imagine a line roughly from Adrian to Novi to Port Huron, those southeast of that line have the best chance to see a changeover.

The farther northwest of that line you go, the better the chance you get a much longer period of freezing rain, which will accumulate on tree branches and power lines. Depending upon how much wind we get (right now, I’m expecting 10 to 15 mph wind with gusts to 20 mph by Friday evening), there could be a few power outages.

Rain and freezing rain will changeover to some snow between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday, which should end by 6-7 a.m. Saturday.

Weekend weather forecast

Saturday itself should eventually become partly cloudy, with only a stray shower chance in the eastern Thumb. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

As I discussed yesterday, an upper level disturbance may come close enough on Sunday to trigger some snow showers. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Happy New Year! May the coming year be a healthy one for you, and how fitting, as a friend and colleague of mine in Nashville put it, that next year’s name is pronounced “2020 WON.”