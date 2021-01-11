Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday evening under mostly cloudy skies

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Tranquil weather continues to bring relief, or at least not add to the rigor, Sunday evening, Sunday night and early this week. It becomes colder Sunday night and will be chilly on Monday. The next chance of any slippery weather will be at the end of this week.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. We’ll have a light wind with subfreezing conditions overnight. So, as the temperatures get closer to the dew point temperatures by dawn, frost and patchy fog will form. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 35 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudier with slightly higher temps. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Thursday becomes cloudy with afternoon temps near 40 degrees or a bit more. Those clouds will produce raindrops Thursday night.

Friday will have rain and snow showers with daytime temps near 35 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny and chillier. Highs in the low 30s.

