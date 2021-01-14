Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snowmaker moves in tonight

DETROIT – Moisture from the Plains brought some light rain showers to Metro Detroit overnight, so roads will be a little slick as you head out this Thursday morning.

But, no worries about icy spots as temps are mainly in the mid 30s outside your door. So, it’s drying out and will be a dry day ahead.

SUNRISE: 8:00 AM

Skies stay mostly cloudy today, otherwise we’d probably take aim at 50F with a little more sunshine. Instead, low 40s for highs today with less sun than we saw yesterday. Winds are on the light side S 5-10 mph keeping our temps above average and there is a storm working its way toward us later tonight.

SUNSET: 5:26 PM

A rain and snow maker moves in tonight and temps should be warm enough for mainly rain at the onset well after dinner. Some parts of our North Zone into Central Michigan will see a little more snow and could see some minor accumulations tonight and overnight. Again, the rain will reign for most of Metro Detroit overnight. There may be some wet snow mixed in.

We will have cooling temps through the day tomorrow which means our mix will flip flop back and forth to rain and snow on and off through the day. We do expect a dry slot of the storm to bring dryer weather to Metro Detroit during the morning drive tomorrow. Fingers crossed.

Friday forecast

Scattered wintry mix Friday will lead to cooler but dryer weather Saturday with a few flakes flying, and that’s it.

Weekend forecast

We will see temps fall through the 30s Friday and settle in the 20s to low 30s Saturday. Sunday looks like a better chance for more widespread accumulating snow as a storm pushes through, but this one looks to be late in the day.

Let’s hope we wake up to some festive snow covered Michigan on Monday morning which is MLK Day. The Local4Casters app is free and always your best weapon when preparing for our wonderful and changing weather!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android