Metro Detroit weather: Another burst of snow coming this weekend

DETROIT – Shovels are coming out for part of the area already, but we’ve got another burst coming before the end of the weekend.

Snow sandwich

Temperatures were cold enough early to bring measurable snowfall to a lot of Southeast Michigan. Expect a break, though, for the first half of the weekend.

Even some limited breaks of sunshine look possible Saturday, and while a rogue snow shower is certainly possible, the vast majority of us will stay dry until after the sun goes down Saturday evening.

Snow showers will be more scattered into Sunday morning. Then, after lunch Sunday, snow becomes more widespread, lasting through Monday morning. Expect another 1-2 inches Sunday, bringing total accumulation up to 4 inches.

Chilly, not frigid

Temperatures will hang out in the mid-30s consistently through next week. That’s just above our normal high of 32 degrees.

Winds won’t be terrible over the weekend, so wind chills will make it feel only nominally colder.

Morning starts will be above normal, too, with more clouds than sun for a lot of the forecast.

Track the radar: