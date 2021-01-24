Metro Detroit weather: Cold with flurries, light snow Sunday

Highs will be in the upper 20s on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Clouds have returned with a chance of flurries and light snow today. It of course remains cold. Now the snow can be removed from stoops and sidewalks with a broom. More snow is on the way for late Monday and Tuesday, and a shovel will be needed to take care of it.

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures start near 20 degrees. Scattered flurries and light snow arrive shortly after breakfast. A quarter-inch to half-inch coating will be on the ground by lunchtime. Drivers must be careful as it becomes more slippery.

Sunrise is at 7:54 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will have more scattered flurries and light snow, mainly in the early afternoon. Another half-inch is possible before sunset. Highs will be near 30 degrees.

Sunset is at 5:38 p.m.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

More snow is likely from Monday to Tuesday. A separate area of low pressure travels south of Southern lower Michigan. Cold air remains locked in place as the storm intensifies, gathers moisture and throws it on Southeast Michigan in the form of light to heavy snow. Afternoon temps will be in the low 30s each day.

The first snowflakes arrive late Monday afternoon. Snow showers become heavier and more widespread, Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday remains snowy with on and off light snow after sunrise and the rest of the day.

All Detroiters will need their snow shovels. Some Southeast Michiganders will spend more time removing snow than others. The heaviest snow will be from Detroit to Ann Arbor southward to the Michigan-Ohio border. For now, higher snow total could reach 3 to 6 inches. A lighter amount of snow, 2 to 4 inches, will fall from 8 Mile Road northward to I-69 and The Thumb.

Remember, predicted snow totals may change. So, stay tuned.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and colder. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the teens with wind chills near zero at times.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

Track the weather

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center