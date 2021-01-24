Metro Detroit weather: Falling temps tonight followed by falling snow tomorrow

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Clouds are gathering slowly, tonight, as it becomes colder. Flurries and light snow arrive from the west, tomorrow. Heavier snow hits from Monday to Tuesday. Sunday, we can use our brooms to clear the snow. Shovels will be needed for the next round.

Saturday night will have increasing clouds with frigid conditions. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:54 a.m. ET.

Sunday will be cloudy with scattered light snow from a weak clipper system. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible by the end of the afternoon. Highs will be just above 30 degrees.

More snow is likely from Monday to Tuesday. A separate area of low pressure travels south of Southern Lower Michigan. Cold air remains locked in place as the storm intensifies, gathers moisture and throws it on Southeast Michigan in the form of light to heavy snow. Afternoon temps will be in the low 30s each day.

The first snowflakes arrive late Monday afternoon. Snow showers become heavier and more widespread, Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday remains snowy with on and off light snow after sunrise and the rest of the day.

All Detroiters will need their snow shovels. Some Southeast Michiganders will spend more time removing snow than others. The heaviest snow will be from Detroit to Ann Arbor southward to the Michigan-Ohio border. For now, higher snow total could reach 3 to 6 inches. A lighter amount of snow, 2 to 4 inches, will fall from 8 Mile Road northward to I-69 and The Thumb.

Remember, predicted snow totals may change. So, stay tuned.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and colder. Daytime temps will be in the middle and upper 20s. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the teens with wind chills near zero, at times.

