Metro Detroit weather: Just a few more flakes

As expected, Sunday’s snow only dropped an inch or so on most of the area…the only part of the forecast that didn’t pan out was near and south of I-94, where you got a couple of inches less than I expected. But as I always say, anything that adds to what the kids can go out and play in on a weekend is okay in my book.

We are starting our Monday dry, but an upper level disturbance crossing the state, working in conjunction with that big east coast storm, will cause the snow area to our east to “bulge” back to the west, so some of us will see some light snow develop by midday and continuing through the afternoon before waning. It’ll be fun to monitor on the free Local4Casters weather app. Accumulations will be minor…less than an inch.

Highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) will feel more like upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius) due to a north wind at 10 to 17 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:46 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:48 p.m.

Fun fact: Today’s average high increased a degree to 33 degrees (0.5 degrees Celsius). This means that we have moved out of the climatologically coldest part of winter and have started the slow crawl to spring!

Cloudy skies prevail Monday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). North-northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Gradually clearing skies Tuesday night, with lows in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday…this will definitely be our best winter day of the week…perhaps plan on doing something outside with the kids right after school. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Thursday, with some snow developing very late in the day. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Snow Thursday evening may accumulate an inch or two before changing to rain. Temperatures steady in the mid to upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius), then falling sharply toward Friday morning following passage of an Arctic cold front.

Windy and cold on Friday, with snow showers likely. Near-steady temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s (-4 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers are still possible Friday night, with lows in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The upcoming weekend looks breezy and very cold, with some flurries on Saturday and possible snow showers on Sunday. Highs Saturday in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius), and then only near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius) on Sunday as a new surge of Arctic air arrives.